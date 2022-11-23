Georgia high court reinstates ban on abortions after 6 weeks

abortion law

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia Supreme Court has reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

The high court on Wednesday put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold while it considers an appeal.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled on November 15 that the state’s abortion ban was invalid because when it was signed into law in 2019, U.S. Supreme Court precedent under Roe. v. Wade and another ruling allowed abortion well past six weeks.

The decision immediately prohibited enforcement of the abortion ban statewide.

Abortion providers had resumed performing the procedure past six weeks.

11/23/2022 11:51:30 AM (GMT -6:00)