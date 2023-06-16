George Floyd’s killing capped years of violence, discrimination by Minneapolis police, DOJ says

The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Justice Department issued a withering critique of Minneapolis police, alleging that they systematically discriminated against racial minorities, often violated constitutional rights and disregarded the safety of people in custody for years before George Floyd was killed. The report came out Friday.

It was the result of a sweeping two-year probe, and it confirmed many of the citizen complaints about police conduct that emerged after Floyd’s 2020 death.

The investigation found that Minneapolis officers used excessive force, including “unjustified deadly force,” and violated the rights of people engaged in constitutionally protected speech. The probe also concluded that both police and the city discriminated against Black and Native American people.

