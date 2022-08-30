Gen Z, millennials speak out on reluctance to become parents

baby

NEW YORK (AP) – Overwhelming student debt. The climate crisis. Low salaries. Members of the Gen Z and millennial generations cite them all as reasons they don’t want to bear or raise children.

Their reluctance has helped drive down the birth rate in the United States.

The U.S. birth rate fell 4% in 2020. It was the largest single-year decrease in nearly 50 years, according to a government report.

The government noted a 1% uptick in U.S. births last year, but the number of babies born was still lower than before the coronavirus pandemic.

It was about 86,000 fewer than in 2019. Some people are taking surgical measures: tube removal and vasectomy.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/30/2022 3:18:36 PM (GMT -5:00)