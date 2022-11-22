Gathering again? Tips for a safe and healthy Thanksgiving

The Associated Press

After two years of a pandemic lull, more friends and families will be gathering again this Thanksgiving.

The American Automobile Association predicts that travel in the U.S. will be nearly back to prepandemic volumes.

That means it’s time to brush up on basics to keep you and your guests safe, healthy and sane.

Among the top tips from food safety experts?

Don’t wash the turkey, do wash your hands, refrigerate leftovers within two hours – and maybe leave that deep-fried Thanksgiving turkey to the professionals.

11/22/2022 3:13:14 PM (GMT -6:00)