Gateway hosting suicide prevention training event Saturday

Question, persuade, refer. That’s the message the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation and Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resources Coalition are showcasing Saturday at the Tuscaloosa Gateway Innovation and Discovery Center.

The organizations are teaming up and offering a two-hour QPR training for children and adults beginning at 3 p.m. June 24.

This training helps equip people with tools they can use to intervene if a loved one is having a major mental health crisis.

Space is limited, but you can register for the free event right here.

The Gateway is located at 2614 University Blvd. E in Tuscaloosa.