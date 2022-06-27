Gas prices sink nearly 10 cents in Alabama

Gas prices fell nearly 10 cents over the past week in Alabama, down to an average of $4.48 a gallon.

Gas monitor GasBuddy said prices in Alabama are 19.7 cents higher than a month ago, and a whopping $1.68 higher than this time last year.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest you could buy gas in Alabama on Sunday was $4.06 a gallon, and the most expensive was $4.96 a gallon.

The national average fell by 8.8 cents over the past week, averaging $4.88 a gallon. That’s up 28.4 cents from a month ago, and $1.79 higher than a year ago.

“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While prices will be at their highest July 4 level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June.”