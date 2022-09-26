Gas prices sink 2.5 cents in Alabama

Gas prices in Alabama dropped another 2.5 cents over the past week, bringing the state down to an average of $3.19, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

That’s 24.3 cents a gallon lower than this time last month, but 33.7 cents higher than this time last year.

Nationally, the price of gas rose 3.2 cents, to an average of $3.67. The price of diesel declined 5.1 cents a gallon, down to $4.88.

“One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career.”

As Tropical Storm Ian nears the U.S. coast, some refiners could see limited distruptions, De Haan said. ”

As a precaution, GasBuddy has activated its Fuel Availability Tracker for motorists in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina,” he said. “Hopefully, disruptions will be very limited due to Ian, but there remain many factors driving prices both up and down across the country.”

According to GasBuddy’s price reports:

The cheapest gas in Alabama was priced at $2.82 a gallon as of Sunday

The most expensive gas in Alabama was priced at $3.89 a gallon as of Sunday.

Around Tuscaloosa, you can get gas as low as $2.83. Check out where right here.