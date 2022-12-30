Gas prices jump more than 30 cents in some areas

In the past week gas prices have risen in certain parts of Tuscaloosa County. Some stations are seeing gas prices rising as much as 30 cents per gallon.

Local drivers voiced their opinions for how this increase in gas prices is effecting them.

“It’s taking everything out my pockets to just try and pay for gas. I drive that 2013 Chevy Suburban. It takes about 95 dollars to fill it up. I have to fill it up at least twice a week. That’s almost $200. a week. You do that times four, that’s about $800. a month. That’s a house note, ” said Nick Key.

Curtis Samuel lives in Northport, but commutes to Cottondale everyday for work.

“I have to fill up two maybe three times a week now to go back and forth to work, which is kind of expensive, but I have to work in order to make it,” said Samuel.

Triple A spokesperson Clay Ingram briefly explained a few explanations for the sudden increase in gas prices.

“One, the Christmas holiday season we have a bit of spike in demand – but it’s more than that. It’s a global increase in demand and that’s what it comes down to,” said Ingram.

Ingram said it’s possible drivers might soon see another increase in gas prices.