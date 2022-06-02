Gas prices heading upwards of $5, expert predicts

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Prices for one gallon of regular gasoline continue to soar, hitting a national average of $4.67 as the summer travel season begins, according to the latest numbers from AAA.

GasBuddy found average prices in Alabama have not changed in the last week, staying at $4.29 per gallon across 3,348 stations statewide earlier this week.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, explained in a statement that a decline in refining over the last few years has affected production, along with the ongoing sanctions of oil exports from Russia.

“Last week saw prices nationally slow down ahead of Memorial Day, but I’m afraid the good news ends here,” he said.

“Odds are rising that we’ll eventually see the national average reach that dreaded $5 per gallon.”

