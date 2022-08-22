Gas prices fall another 8 cents

Average gas prices fell 8 cents per gallon over the past week, down to an average of $3.45 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

Prices in Alabama are 50.4 cents per gallon lower than this time last month and 63.5 cents per gallon higher than this time last year.

Nationally, the average price of diesel declined 6.3 cents in the past week, down to an average of $4.97 a gallon. The national average price of gas fell 5.1 cents down to an average of $3.86 a gallon.

“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to 10 straight weeks,” said GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick Dr Haan. “In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers. Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season.”

According to GasBuddy’s price reports:

The cheapest gas in Alabama was priced at $2.89 on Sunday

The most expensive gas was priced at $4.39 a gallon on Sunday

Around Tuscaloosa, you can get gas as low as $3.15.