Gas prices dropped over 8 cents statewide

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

The average gasoline prices in Alabama have dropped around 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.85 per gallon according to GasBuddy’s survey.

According to GasBuddy’s reports, the cheapest station in Alabama was priced at $3.39 per gallon while the most expensive was $4.56 per gallon.

“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction, saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago,” said GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan. “The national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark and it remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring typical caveats like the Russian war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season, and COVID don’t take drastic and unexpected turns.”

You can keep up with the changes in gas prices online here.