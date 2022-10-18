Gas prices creep up another 4.4 cents

gas

Gas prices in Alabama rose an average of 4.4 cents a gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

That brings the state up to an average of $3.41 a gallon.

Prices in Alabama are 18 cents higher than this time last month and 30.3 cents higher than this time last year.

Nationally, prices fell 5.4 cents over the past week, down to an average of $3.86 a gallon. The price of diesel increased 18.7 cents over the past week, up to an average of $5.06 cents a gallon.

“After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere. Though at the same time, diesel prices have soared,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, and that should slow increases elsewhere.”

According to GasBuddy’s price reports:

The cheapest gas in Alabama was priced at $2.41 a gallon as of Sunday

The most expensive gas in Alabama was priced at $3.99 a gallon as of Sunday.

Around Tuscaloosa, you can get gas as low as $3.16. Check out where right here.