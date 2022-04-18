Gas prices continue falling in Alabama

gas prices

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

Average gas prices in Alabama have fallen 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,348 stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabama are 24.5 cents lower than a month ago and stand at $1.20 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Alabama was priced at $3.40 per gallon while the most expensive was $4.80 per gallon.

“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia’s war on Ukraine. However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues,” said Patrick De Haan. De Hann is the head of petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.

