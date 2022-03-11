Gas price increase impacting emergency medical services

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Elise Anzaldua

While gas prices continue to shoot up across the nation, local law enforcement patrol cars and emergency services are struggling to keep up with the increasing costs.

Gas prices are reaching more than $4 a gallon, and paramedics are seeing their fuel costs more than double.

Northstar Paramedic Service Director of Operations Edgar Callaway said the increase in prices has affected their services.

“Basically doubled our fuel costs, which is somewhere around 15% of our overall operating costs. So we’ve doubled that cost over the last year, 18 months with no change in reimbursement, so we don’t see any more funds,” Callaway said.

Patients still need emergency services at a moment’s notice, so Northstar continues to keep their vehicles fueled at all times.

They’re hoping to outlast the rise in costs and see a break at the pumps.

Calloway said these are the highest sustained gas prices he’s seen during his tenure \at Northstar.

“If you have an emergency, please call 911. We want to respond, but if you do not have a critical emergency find another avenue to get primary medical care rather than using a hospital emergency room and ambulance services needs to do that,” said Calloway.