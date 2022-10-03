Gas falls another 2.5 cents in Alabama

gas prices

Average gasoline prices in Alabama fell another 2.5 cents a gallon over the past week, down to an average of $3.16 on Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

That’s 21.1 cents per gallon lower than this time last month, but 29.7 cents higher than this time last year.

Nationally, prices rose 11.1 cents a gallon, up to an average of $3.78 a gallon. Diesel prices dropped 2.9 cents, down to an average of $4.86.

“With gas prices continuing to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes, the national average saw its second straight weekly rise,” said GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan. “At the same time, areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast have continued to see declines as the nation experiences sharp differences in trends between regions.”

Some states on the West Coast saw prices rise as much as 55 cents per gallon as refinery issues impact gas supply.

According to GasBuddy price reports:

The cheapest station in Alabama was priced at $2.87 a gallon as of Sunday

The most expensive station was $3.89 a gallon as of Sunday

Around Tuscaloosa, you can get gas as low as $2.90. Check out where right here.