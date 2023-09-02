Game day changes for UA’s home opener

fans alabama football

By WVUA 23 News producer MJ Miller

The Crimson Tide is back! The football team kicks off against Middle Tennessee under the Bryant-Denny lights at 6:30 pm on Saturday, September 2.

All roads on campus will close four hours before kick off (2:30)

Following new security measures on the strip and in the stadium, the gates will open two hours before kick off.

Also at 4:30 is the Walk of Champions.

Coach Nick Saban and his team are ushered in front of the stadium as they walk into the locker room.

An hour later at 5:30, is the elephant stomp. The elephant stomp takes place in front of Gorgas Library at the back of the UA quad. The Million Dollar Band, Crimsonettes, cheerleaders, and Big Al will be in attendance while the fight song plays and the crowd gets rowdy.

Finally at 6:30 the game begins. Fans can enter through any gate using Screen.Scan.Go, the new security measure for Bryant-Denny Stadium. Once inside, fans can enjoy grab and go options from concession stands.

You can read more on our website about game day changes or about game day traditions.