Future Teachers Club inspiring next generation of educators

By WVUA23 News Reporter Avery Lake

A Huntington Place Elementary School teacher is giving interested students a taste of what it’s like to be a teacher.

Meredeth Lett, who teaches fourth grade, has been teaching for 25 years. She’s seen just about everything, but this was new.

In January, her students began asking for extra worksheets. Why? They want to be teachers just like her when they grew up, they said.

That’s a mentality Lett said she was more than eager to foster, so she started up the Future Teacher’s Club as an extension of the school’s extended day program.

Interest was immediate, and 20 students are currently signed up. Lett’s lessons include the fundamentals of teaching and how to prepare for class.

“I wanted them to have an idea of what they might want to teach and give them some opportunities to be actively involved in teaching to really see what teachers do,” said Lett. “They’ve written lesson plans, they’ve taught each other mock lessons, they’ve created bulletin boards, they’ve set up a classroom, plan for supplies, and they are also peer leaders for our students with special needs in our class.”

The club is so successful it’s been approved to continue next year with even more students.