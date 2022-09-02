Future of Greenetrack uncertain after $76M tax judgment

Greenetrack’s ads say the business pays you money, but it also owes the state $76 million in unpaid taxes and fees.

Under the weight of that June judgment by the Alabama Supreme Court, residents around West Alabama are wondering whether or not the business can continue operating.

Right now, there are a whole lot more questions than answers.

On Sunday, Greenetrack announced on Facebook that the business was renovating its gaming floor.

But after receiving reports of the facility closing over the weekend, WVUA 23 went to Eutaw Thursday to check it out.

That day, there were dozens of cars and people at Greenetrack.

WVUA 23 was told by several patrons at Greenetrack that although the electronic bingo machines weren’t in operation, the facility was open.

Also on Thursday, electronic gaming machines were being carted out of the building and loaded onto trucks.

“In my opinion, it does not affect me,” said Eutaw resident Ronald Gilmore. “It won’t hurt me. My family and friends, they don’t have anything else to do but come here.”

If Greenetrack does disappear, Gilmore said he has no doubt what direction the area is headed.

“Straight down,” he said. “We already don’t have anything. If all the bingo closes, we are through. We are in bad shape. We need Greenetrack.”

Other businesses in the area worry closing such a large business would impact them, too.

Sevens Restaurant Bar and Grill is right down the street, and employee Keantae Washington said traffic from Greenetrack is a good chunk of their clientele.

“We get a lot of call-ins from them all throughout the day,” Washington said. “They always come on their lunch break and enjoy their food. We will miss those people. I hope that they come to a settlement that lets them stay open. They bring a lot of business, and a lot of people love going to the Greenetrack.”

WVUA 23 did speak on the phone with Greenetrack owner Luther Winn on Thursday, but he was not willing to go on the record for comment.