Future Northport water park moves locations

The city of Northport is one step closer to getting a water park, but it will be in a different location than originally anticipated.



The city has signed the paperwork on a piece of property located on U.S. Highway 82 West near the building that houses Big Lots and Tractor Supply Co.

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon said this project has been in the works for quite some time.

“We had a group last week out at a water park convention where they were meeting with the builders,” Herndon said. “All kinds of equipment and supplies. We are ahead of the game. We are waiting for the design and get some bids in and see where we go from there.”

Herndon said the property they purchased is about 10 acres.

Last September, Northport purchased land off Rose Boulevard for the potential water park. That property will instead become a space for outdoor activities.

No word yet on when construction will begin.