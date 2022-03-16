Future leaders recognized in Greensboro

GREENSBORO – With fewer children attending church, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes makes it a top priority to use athletics as a base for students to explore their faith.

Many of those students were recognized on Saturday, April 12 at the 5th Annual Scholar Athlete Awards Banquet in Greensboro.

Mary Thomas, an FCA representative, said the goal of their organization is to help students explore their faith in a fun way and interactive way. “The whole purpose and the goal of FCA is to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ and to get the gospel into the lives of the students, and athletics is the best platform to do that,” Thomas said.

FCA representative William Thomas said the award recipients are chose based on a variety of leadership qualities. “We’ve got about eight schools between Hale County and Greene County. And we kind of leave it up to the athletic directors, the principals and the teachers at these schools to pick the awards winners,” said Thomas.

Travis Vaughn, another FCA representative said the banquet is great for the athletic community because it puts a spotlight on the youth of our society to ensure they are on track to do great things.