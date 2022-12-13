Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy

fusion energy

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Scientists announced that they have for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it.

The achievement marks a major breakthrough in the decades-long quest to harness the process that powers the sun.

The Energy Department said Tuesday that researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California achieved the result, which is called net energy gain.

Net energy gain has been an elusive goal because fusion happens at such high temperatures and pressures that it is incredibly difficult to control.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and other officials say the breakthrough will pave the way for advancements in national defense and the future of clean power.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/13/2022 11:13:52 AM (GMT -6:00)