Funeral arrangements announced for Officer Croom

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Funeral arrangements for Tuscaloosa native and Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom will take place this week, from Thursday, June 16 to Saturday, June 18.

The arrangements for the 30 year-old officer killed in the line of duty are as follows:

Thursday, June 16 – memorial service held at Meridian High School Gymnasium (2320 32nd Street) at 1 p.m.

Friday, June 17 – viewing held at Northport Funeral & Cremation Service (5404 Watermelon Road) from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Omega Ceremony held at Northport Funeral & Cremation Service at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 18 – celebration of life at Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Road) Croom will lie in state from 11:oo a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the service will begin at 1 p.m. He will be interred at Memory Hill Gardens (2200 Skyland Boulevard East).



According to an article by Darkhorse Press, a Mississippi news site covering law enforcement, the 30-year-old responded to a situation where a male suspect had allegedly killed a woman and was readying to kill four children. The suspect is said to have shot Croom before he fled the scene.

The Tuscaloosa Patch reported that Mississippi State Highway Patrol officers took Dante Bender, 31, into custody for the alleged murder of his wife and Croom Friday morning in Ackerman, Mississippi.

Officers from the Tuscaloosa and Northport police departments escorted Croom’s body home in a procession that started at the Greene County line and traveled up McFarland Boulevard to Northport Funeral & Cremation on Watermelon Road.

He studied at the University of Alabama, interned at the Tuscaloosa Police Department and worked for several departments in Alabama and Mississippi before he moved to Meridian.

Croom was the son of Kelvin Croom and Tracy Clyde, and brother of Kevin, Tamara and Teresa.

In lieu of flowers, the Croom family asks that donations be made to the Croom Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded to “make a difference in high crime, disadvantaged areas of West Alabama.”