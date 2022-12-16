Funding approved for volunteer firefighters

Tuscaloosa County Commissioners met Wednesday morning and approved several items on its agenda, including the purchase of several thermal cameras and gas detectors. The new equipment will be used to help local volunteer fire departments.

“These first responders play a vital role in their communities. They put their lives on the line to help their neighbors in times of need,” said Tuscaloosa County Commissioner for District 1 Stan Acker.

Some of the volunteer fire departments that will receive the funding for new equipment are: Fosters, Sipsey, Ralph, Romulus, Carroll’s Creek, Samantha, and Coker.

Each fire station will receive $5,690 to purchase the equipment to get it installed. Commissioners hope the new equipment will allow firefighters to better serve the public and do their jobs even better.

-kn