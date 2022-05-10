Fugitive inmate captured after manhunt, ex-jail officer dead

escaped murder suspect, casey white, vicky white

By KIM CHANDLER and MIKE BALSAMO

Associated Press

Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run.

The two fugitives were caught Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into it.

Officials say Casey White surrendered and Vicky White shot herself and was taken to a hospital. The two are not related.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said White died from her injuries. The arrests ended a nationwide manhunt that began April 29.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/10/2022 2:22:02 AM (GMT -5:00)