Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat

The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The mayor of the capital of Texas is acknowledging the frustration of residents shivering for more than a day without power during a winter storm.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson says the duration of the icy storm that has plagued the area since Tuesday has made it challenging to restore power.

The storm is blamed for at least 10 deaths across much of the southern U.S.

A warming trend is expected to bring relief later Thursday.

Then a wave of cold is forecast to target New England with the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could plunge to 50 degrees below zero, or even lower.

2/2/2023 4:11:36 PM (GMT -6:00)