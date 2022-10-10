From fringe to front row: Congresswoman Greene rises in GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.R. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene once was shunned as a political pariah for her extremist rhetoric.

Now the Georgia Republican is being welcomed by House Republicans into the fold.

Recently, Greene was front and center as Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy unveiled the House GOP’s midterm campaign agenda in Pennsylvania.

She joined Donald Trump at a rally in Michigan.

Greene spent her first term stripped of committee assignments by Democrats over her rhetoric.

But if Republicans win the House majority in the November election, Greene is poised to become an influential player.

She tells The Associated Press that impeaching President Joe Biden tops her agenda.

