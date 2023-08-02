Friends of the Library keeps prices low so parents can buy books, system gets funding

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Ben Smith

Bess Miller remembers taking her 4-year old granddaughter to the Friends of the Library bookstore years ago. She volunteered there regularly, as she still does today, and often took care of administrative duties on those trips. Miller would plant her granddaughter in the children’s section so she could pick out a book, while Miller went around the corner and helped out other volunteers. When she came back some 20 minutes later, she always found her granddaughter with a handful of books, studying each cover intently.

“I can’t decide, Grandma,” she’d say.

Miller would smile and tell her if she promised to read each one, she could get all of them.

“And her eyes lit up like a Christmas tree,” Miller says with a chuckle.

Buying four books at a time is unaffordable at a typical bookstore, but at Friends of the Library, children’s books were — and still are — 50 cents apiece.

Today, Miller serves as president of the Friends of the Library Board.

The bookstore occupies a small room nearly hidden on the side of the Tuscaloosa Public Library’s main branch off Jack Warner Highway. The store is operated by volunteers, and the book donations come in from residents around West Alabama. Everything raised at the bookstore goes to the Tuscaloosa Public Library system, which Miller says remains critically underfunded by the city.

Books are sold for $1 to $3 while children’s books cost 50 cents. Miller says keeping prices low, especially for children’s books, is essential to instilling a love for reading in the Tuscaloosa community.

Her favorite way to describe the importance of books, she says, is as “chocolate chips in the cookie of life.”

“(Books) just add so much flavor and enrichment to your life,” Miller said. “If you read, you expand your horizons.”

Miller says she keeps volunteering because she believes in the importance of reading.

“Our primary goal is to provide extra financial support for the library,” said Miller. “But our secondary goal is just to promote people reading, whether it’s grown ups or children. But in my heart, it’s especially children. Because I think that’s so important, a lifelong gift if you learn to read.”

The Friends of the Library is making a tangible impact for the library itself. In 2021, the group raised more than $90,000 for the Tuscaloosa Public Library system. Much of the money was spent on retaining summer reading programs for young children across Tuscaloosa during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the group amasses a book surplus, they get creative.

“We would never throw away a book,” Miller says. Instead, the Friends of the Library donates surplus copies to smaller, underfunded libraries in less-populated areas like Pickens County and Moundville. They also offer books to lending libraries in locations like the Tuscaloosa County Jail and the McAbee Senior Activity Center.

If you’re interested in donating your gently used books to the cause, you can bring them by while the store is open or drop them off in bins located outside the bookstore’s doors.

Shoppers, be aware the bookstore takes cash or checks only.

Want to volunteer? Learn more right here.