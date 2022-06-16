Friday the last day to hand in absentee ballots

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The primary runoff election is just around the corner, and tomorrow, Friday, June 17 is the last day to hand in your absentee ballots to your county election manager.

All state government offices will be closed for the federally-recognized Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 20.

Absentee ballots sent by mail must be received by county election managers before noon on Tuesday, June 21, election day.

For more information on voting in Alabama, check out this document from the Secretary of State’s office.

Below are the absentee election managers and their offices for each county in our coverage area (Mailing addresses are the same as physical addresses unless listed otherwise):