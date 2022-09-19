Friday Night Live series brings movie, community engagement to Hay Court

TUSCALOOSA – The Friday Night Live series continued on Sept. 16 at Hay Court with free food, music, face painting and a movie night inside the housing complex center. Tuscaloosa DJ BigDawg Dreday entertained the crowd and said he enjoys doing what he can to support children in the community.

This latest event was sponsored by the Tuscaloosa County NAACP and Spades Restaurant and Lounge alongside several other community organizations and businesses.

Community advocate Que Chandler has played a major role in bringing this event to life. She said giving back is the most important reason for this event.

“When you can pour into your community and just give them a sense of hope and just love on them and show them that you care, you build a stronger community and that is the main reason why we are here,” said Chandler.

The West Alabama Literacy Center was also there giving out books to the children at the event.

Shelton State Dean of Community Relations Joseph Eatmon expressed that getting to know the kids and their families was such an amazing feeling.

“This is an event where they can come out in a safe space, have fun, and hopefully keep them out of trouble for a little while,” said Eatmon.

The children enjoyed an evening out on the Hay Court lawn, eating popcorn and watching the Marvel film “Black Panther” on the projector screen.

The Friday Night Series has also made stops at the McDonald Hughes Center and the Belk Activity Center. The event will continue, next time in a different community area.