Friday Night High School & Saturday College Football Weather

Let’s talk football weather! First, for the local high school football games on Friday night, I’ve got a great-looking forecast. Kickoff at 7pm will feature a clear sky, with temperatures in the lower 80s. Humidity will be low given the lower dewpoints. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s at halftime and lower 70s at the end of the games locally.

As for college football, let’s start off with the Alabama/Texas game. The Longhorns will travel to Tuscaloosa on Saturday, with a kickoff at 6:00pm at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s during the afternoon, then fall into the lower 80s at the 6pm kickoff. By the final whistle, temperatures will fall into the middle 70s. Skies will remain clear during the Bama game.

Auburn takes on California at Berkeley on Saturday. The Tigers will be on the road, with a very late game. Kickoff is 9:30pm (central time)… Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s during the game-time. Expect a clear sky for the game.

