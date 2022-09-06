Freshman Kobe Prentice stands out against Utah State

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

In Saturday’s matchup against Utah State, Alabama had plenty of new faces make their debuts for the Crimson Tide.

The most notable was True Freshman wide receiver Kobe Prentice who started as the Tide’s slot receiver in his first collegiate game.

Prentice made an early impact on Saturday as he racked up five receptions for just 60 yards in the first quarter alone. He finished the day tied for receptions and second in receiving yards to just Traeshon Holden.

“He(Prentice) shows up to work every single day with all the energy in the world,” said Bryce Young. “It’s only up from here.”

When JoJo Earle went down early in fall camp with a fractured foot, Prentice stepped up and made the most of his opportunity.

Prentice will look to be a key factor on offense in Austin come September 10 when the Tide travel to play Texas at 11 a.m. on Fox.