Freeman family has new home with Habitat for Humanity’s help

The Freeman family received the keys to their new home Monday morning, but it came after a lot more than making a down payment and signing some papers: it took plenty of prayers and hundreds of hours of hard labor.



This family is the latest recipient of a home from Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa.

Organization Construction Director Brandon Kasteler said families who get a home through Habitat must put in at least 250 hours of sweat equity on other homes first.



And like all the Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa builds after the devastating April 27, 2011, tornado, this one comes with some extra layers of security.

“We put a safe room in this house, like all the rest, built to withstand 200 mph winds,” said Kasteler. “It is also energy efficient. We spray foam the roof deck and got the mechanical system in semi condition space, which saves a lot of money so their energy bill is going down from where they were living before.”

If you’re interested in becoming a homeowner through Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa or want to check out the requirements, you can do so right here. If you’re already in a home but need help with repairs, Habitat may be able to assist.