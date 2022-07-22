Free grocery giveaway at Tuscaloosa’s One Place this Friday

Need help feeding yourself or your family? Tuscaloosa’s One Place wants to help, and on Friday, they’re giving away free groceries to do just that.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at the organization’s location, 810 27th Ave. in Tuscaloosa.

TOP Intake and Volunteer Coordinator Ivy Rogers said it’s all about giving back to those in need.

“This is a free event we do for our community,” Rogers said. “Especially since the pandemic, food insecurity is a huge thing in our community, so we want to help this community as best we can.”

People attending the event are required to fill out some paperwork, Rogers said, but proof of income is not required.

The effect of inflation cannot be overstated, Rogers said, because they’re seeing more and more people lining up for food giveaways.

“It’s getting more frequent that when we run out of food, we still have a line of cars,” she said. “And that’s so unfortunate because we try and meet as many needs as we can but obviously, the event is first come, first served. I remember when I started working with the organization about a year ago and during our food pantries we’d have a little bit of a lull, but these days it is a full line all the time.”

TOP is partnered with the West Alabama Food Bank for these events.

If you’re not in need of help but want to do the helping, TOP is always searching for volunteers who can pack and distribute food before and during events like these. You can learn more about volunteer or donation opportunities right here.