Frank Reich and Andy Dalton rave about Bryce Young after Day 1 of Panthers OTAs

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Peyton Davis

It hasn’t taken long for Bryce Young to make a positive impression on various members of the Carolina Panthers organization, especially new head coach Frank Reich and quarterback peer Andy Dalton, who both were impressed with Young after the first day of organized team activities on Monday.

Reich was asked about his first thoughts on Young in the post practice presser.

“I mean it was 10 out of 10,” he said. “Just complete command, control and poise. You could tell the way he was seeing it, the way he was working through progressions, accuracy in the throw, ball placement of the throw was all very good.”

Although Reich said Dalton would be the first team quarterback at the start of practices, Young reportedly took the majority of the first team reps on day one of practice, according to NBC Sports’s Mike Florio. From a former quarterback who has also coached elite players like Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers, this is a strong start to Young’s pro career.

New Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton also expressed how impressed he’s been with Young.

“I think he just has a good understanding of the game of football. There was even an example today – we were talking over the script and one of the plays was written wrong. He brought it up and said hey, this is supposed to be this right? And yeah it was supposed to be a different tag,” Dalton said. “You can tell early on that he’s got it.”

This impression will not surprise any of the Alabama football community, as Young has displayed his talent and elite intellect that made him a Heisman Trophy winner and one of the best players in the program’s history over the past two years with the program. The 5’10, 204 pound quarterback received extensive criticism and concern in the pre draft process of how a quarterback that small can last in the NFL much less be successful. This did not deter the Carolina Panthers from making him the first overall selection in last month’s draft, and so far they do not seem to be regretting it.

Bryce spoke to the media about his first day of OTAs as well as his mindset going into his rookie year.

“Where I was drafted doesn’t entitle me to anything in this league. I have never thrown an NFL pass in a game; I haven’t done anything. I have no stats, no wins, nothing. So we’re all on an even playing field,” he said, “I have to work.”

Although it is unknown as to what Bryce will look like and how he will produce in the NFL, it is easy to get excited as a Panthers or Alabama fan when quotes like these come out just a day into OTAs. There is no question, the Alabama community will be watching closely to see how their former quarterback performs on the NFL stage.