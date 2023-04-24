Fox’s settlement with Dominion unlikely to cost it $787.5M

The Associated Press

Fox Corp.’s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation charges is eye-popping, but the ultimate cost to the media company is likely to be much lower.

Fox has several levers it can pull to help defray the cost of the settlement.

It can deduct the settlement from its income taxes as a cost of doing business, something Fox has indicated it plans to do.

Also, insurance is likely to cover some of the settlement.

Fox has also said it doesn’t expect the settlement to affect its operations.

