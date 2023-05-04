Fox opposes fellow journalists trying to uncover documents

fox news

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Fox News is opposing an effort by three news organizations to reveal documents related to its recently settled defamation lawsuit, saying that material would do nothing but ‘gratify private spite or promote public scandal.’

The Associated Press, The New York Times and National Public Radio want to uncover mostly private phone, text and email conversations between Fox employees after the 2020 presidential election.

Many of the messages have already proven newsworthy and embarrassing to Fox.

A Fox lawyer said one of the reasons it agreed to pay a $787 million to Dominion Voting Systems was to buy peace and end the media spectacle.

5/4/2023 1:13:19 PM (GMT -5:00)