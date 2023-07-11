Four Alabama players selected on Day Two of the MLB Draft

Alabama baseball player Andrew Pinckney (21) celebrates a homerun against Texas A&M at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas, on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

The SEC ruled the first night of the 2023 MLB Draft. The first two picks were LSU’s lights-out pitcher Paul Skenes and dominant hitter Dylan Crews.

The first Alabama players didn’t not have to wait long to come off the board on Day Two.

The Washington Nationals selected Alabama right fielder Andrew Pinckney in the fourth round, pick No. 102 overall. Pinckney drastically improved his draft stock this past season after recording a .339 batting average, up from .303 the previous season. The Peach State native led the team in doubles (12) and hit 18 homeruns. On defense, Pinckney consistently made hard plays look easy. His career 13 outfield assists over three seasons tie for seventh in program history, including a team-high six in 2023.

B2 | Do NOT run on Pinck (no need to challenge that one) 🔥#RollTide || 📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/WSjuNQ6A3D — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) May 23, 2023

Left-handed pitcher Grayson Hitt went off the board after the Arizona Diamondbacks selected him with the No. 112 overall pick in round 4. Hitt underwent a season-ending surgery after missing his start against Auburn in mid-April. He started eight games and went 3-1 with a 4.19 earned run average prior to his injury. Hitt was considered Alabama’s best pitcher coming into the season and was high on the draft boards prior to his injury.

Bullpen pitcher Hunter Furtado found a home with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates selected Furtado in the sixth round with the No. 167 pick. The Florida native appeared in 17 games with two starts last season. His most notable start came against Kentucky in the SEC Tournament. He pitched five scoreless innings with two hits, a pair of walks, and two strikeouts against the Wildcats. Furtado tied for third on the team with 27.1 innings of relief work.

The Boston Red Sox selected centerfielder Caden Rose in the seventh round with the No. 208 overall pick. Rose battled injuries for much of the season. The Madison, Ala., native started 46 games and batted .261 with 10 doubles and nine home runs. Rose’s nine stolen bases last season tied for the team high. His defensive play stood out after he had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage across 105 total chances.

The 2023 MLB Draft concludes Tuesday with rounds 11-20.