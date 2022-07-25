Fosters church hosts school supply drive

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd

The Fosters community got together and gave o give children school supplies to boost them into the new school year.

“It helps people get what they need if they don’t have a certain amount of money, or if they don’t really have what they need,” Dalahna McDuffleigh, an upcoming sixth grader, said.

Pat Johnson, a pastor at Emanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church, visited Buffalo, NY in the aftermath of a racially-motivated grocery store shooting to speak to the victim’s families.

“It left me with a grief, and it motivated me to come back home and to talk to this community,” Johnson, said.

Children were given backpacks that were stuffed with school supplies provided by local churches.

“If we give them and provide them with what they need with a good environment, I think they will be able to strive to be better citizens and better students,” Johnson said.

The first day back to school for Tuscaloosa City School system is August 7th, and Tuscaloosa County School system will start August 12th.