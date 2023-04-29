Forrester Gardens tenants upset moving from motel to motel

Some tenants in Forrester Gardens Apartments have been living from motel-to-motel week-to-week due to what the residents call unlivable housing conditions.

Lavondria Davis and her mother live at the apartment complex. They said unsafe and unsanitary conditions forced them out.

As a result the leasing office moved them into different motels and now they said it’s been extremely difficult living on the go.

“People out here that don’t have money to buy food, you know, maintain their everyday life. They did at home because they were dependent on their stamps and things like that where they can cook. I just want to have an adequate place to cook,” said Davis.

Davis said her mother is diabetic and needs to eat regularly and without a proper kitchen this can be difficult.

“We out here at the motel right now and it’s hard to keep food when you got kids,” said Forrester Garden resident Veronica Peoples.

Some tenants said the living conditions were so bad, that they are unsure if they wish to return.

“I don’t want to go back but I don’t have a choice because I have kids,” said Forrester Gardens resident Tyanna Swanigan.

WVUA23 previously reported how several tenants complained about the living conditions at Forrester Gardens, with what they believe to be raw sewage in the sink.

“Staying out there I just feel like I’m on punishment, you know. It use to be good but now it’s like they just not doing their job. Everybody’s toilets messed up, ceiling leaking, and they’re taking weeks and months. They need to hurry up,” said Forrester Gardens resident Chris Taylor.

Several residents stated their belongings are still in their apartment. They have not heard when they can go back or if they may need to move to another motel.