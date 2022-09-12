Former White House chef turns up the heat in Tuscaloosa

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Caleb Aguayo

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Chef Edwin Scholly already boasts an illustrious career. He moved to Tuscaloosa just over a month ago to pursue his passion.

Scholly served as a chef in the White House to four U.S. presidents, including George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Before that, he served in the U.S. Navy. But his desire to cook started at a young age.

Scholly lost his parents when he was 7 years old, leaving him with his grandparents.

“They always told me that, ‘We will not be around for your 18th birthday. So you better figure out a trade, or a way of path, that will always put money in your pocket, food on the table and a roof over your head,’ ” he said. “For me it was like, man, I’ve got to do something with my hands because I don’t have time to study. I’ve got to make a living. And I chose to go into the food section, and I never looked back.”

Scholly has cooked all over the world, but his desire now is training others. Having loved the city of Tuscaloosa and the University of Alabama’s football program, he decided his experience would come in handy here, where he is now the executive chef at Side By Side, located within Embassy Suites Hotel in downtown Tuscaloosa.