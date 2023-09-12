Former Visit Tuscaloosa CEO returns to West Alabama with new business, new ventures

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jaylen Baron

A familiar face is back in West Alabama and several people are happy to have him back. Former University of Alabama soccer coach and CEO of Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports Don Staley met with Northport city leaders to discuss a new position.

The city would like Staley to serve as a private consultant advising the city on its new sports complex. City council voted late Thursday to name Staley’s firm, SNAP, as the consultant.

Staley is excited for the economic impact this project will have on the community.

“This allows me an opportunity to come back for a project that is extremely meaningful. The economic impact for this community is going to be immense,” said Staley.

It was just about one year ago that Staley was honored at a retirement party. He moved back to Tuscaloosa Wednesday and is looking forward to reconnecting with old friends.