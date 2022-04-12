Former UAB player convicted in slaying of nursing student

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Jefferson County jurors convicted a former college football player of capital murder in the shooting death of a nursing student who was killed when an online deal went sour.

Al.com reports that Carlos Stephens was found guilty in the death of 20-year-old Destiny Washington. She was shot to death in a car parked outside the student center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in December 2020.

Stephens had played football at UAB. Evidence showed the shooting occurred when the sale of a pair of ear buds went bad hours after it was arranged online.

4/12/2022 1:38:38 PM (GMT -5:00)