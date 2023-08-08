Former UAB football player kicked off new career

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

After hanging up the cleats years ago, former UAB quarterback Joe Webb III missed competing and picked up a new sport: heavyweight fighting. The hometown hero’s fight debut happened on Saturday in front of many friends and family at Birmingham’s Bartow Arena.

“A lot of my friends and family came out and supported me,” Webb said after making his in-ring debut.

Webb squared off against Huntsville native Ryan King in the sixth and final fight of the evening. Both fighters were evenly matched. It appeared as if Webb would gain the advantage in the second round as he knocked King to the ground, but King rebounded fast and finished the round strong.

By the fourth and final round, both fighters were exhausted but kept throwing jabs at each other. When the buzzer rang, signaling the end of the match, the judges handed in their score cards. The PA announcer read the decision: majority draw.

Boos showered the arena as fans believed Webb won the fight. Webb also disagreed with the verdict but was grateful for the fans’ support.

“I don’t agree, but that’s how it is, we leave it up to the judges,” Webb said. “Thanks for coming out, thanks for the support and looking forward to seeing you in the future.”

Saturday night’s fight was just the beginning of Webb’s fighting career. He told Birmingham’s ABC 33/40 that he plans on fighting again and hopes the fans will continue to support him.