Former UAB defensive back commits to Alabama

For the second time this week, Alabama lands a defensive back out of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Former UAB safety Jaylen Key committed to the Crimson Tide over Ole Miss and Florida State on Friday afternoon. Key joins former Louisiana cornerback Trey Amos, who committed to Alabama on Tuesday.

Key and his father took an official visit to the Alabama campus earlier this week, which was his second visit since entering the transfer portal. Key took an unofficial visit last month.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound safety spent the last five seasons at UAB, saving his best for last. In 2022, he earned Honorable Mention All-Conference USA honors with 60 tackles, 4.5 TFLs and three interceptions.

Key is the fifth player Alabama has landed from the portal this offseason. In addition to Key and Amos, the Crimson Tide added Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner, Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall, and Maryland tight end CJ Dippre.