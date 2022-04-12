Former Tuscaloosa school transforming into nonprofit hub

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Valarie Bracken

Tuscaloosa City Schools is working on transforming a former elementary school into what will become a local hub for nonprofit agencies.

The former Stillman Heights Elementary School, located at 3834 21st St. in West Tuscaloosa, will be a place where families can access multiple services in one convenient location and where nonprofits can share resources.

So far, five organizations will be setting up an office at the new resource center, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama, Schoolyard Roots and Five Horizons Health Services.

The proposed center will focus on needs-based on education, homelessness prevention services, youth services and health services, and students will be able to get extra assistance there that schools can’t provide during the school day.

Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria said he’s excited that the community will soon have access to such an important place.

“We want our families to feel welcomed in this center,” Daria said. “We want them to feel accomplished in this center and get their most immediate needs taken care of, because when the family is in good shape then we are able to focus on our students so they can focus on learning.”

Daria said they plan on having the first phase of the remodel done sometime this summer.