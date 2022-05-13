Former Tide wide receiver arrested in Colorado

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, a former Crimson Tide wide receiver, was arrested Thursday afternoon by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out around 2:30 p.m. That the former Alabama All-american wide-out was being held in the Arapahoe County jail for investigation of second-degree criminal tampering, with a domestic violence enhancer, and that he was being held without bond. That charge is a class two misdemeanor.

Professional football player Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe Co sheriff deputies. He's being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) May 12, 2022

According to news reports, Jeudy’s girlfriend requested the charges be dropped Friday morning.

Jeudy, 23, was selected to Denver at No. 15 in the 2020 NFL draft. The 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner compiled 52 catches for 856 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season. However, in 2021, Jeudy’s production, was limited to 38 catches, 467 yards in 10 games.