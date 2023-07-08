Former Stillman basketball manager represents players at NBA Summer League

By WVUA Sports Reporter Molly Harrold

The NBA Summer League has become the league’s hot reality tv show of the offseason.

Four hundred players fight for a chance at their NBA dreams between three separate summer league locations: Sacramento (Calif.), Salt Lake City (Utah), and Las Vegas (Nevada). The summer league session creates a significant amount of drama and excitement for the fans.

The competition doesn’t just happen on the court, but also showcases the business-side. That is where Tuscaloosa local ties come in.

Stillman graduate and NBA agent Brandon Wood will be attending this summer league for the first time in order to support his clients’ dreams, including one of his previous clients, Mississippi State guard Craig Sword.

“Sometimes guys play a lot or they are not playing at all. It’s about making sure they have the right perspective. It is a little bit of both. A lot about sitting back and kind of watching basketball, and it is having a lot of different conversations,” said Wood.

Most of all, the players attending this summer league are just looking for a means to continue playing in hopes to write the next chapter of their NBA story.

“It is really about making sure that the pipeline is open to go either way, making sure that you are opening doors for all those avenues,” Wood said. “So you are of course going to try and see if you can get them on that NBA team that they are participating in summer league for, if not it is basically just a big audition for all 30 now.”

However, this talent showcase goes beyond their current team but the entire NBA, as well as the G-League and even international teams.

The NBA year-round action will continue in Vegas this Friday.