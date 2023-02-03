Former probation officer sentenced to 30 years in Fayette County misconduct case

A Fayette County man was sentenced to 30 years in prison this week after he was found guilty in December of using his position as a parole officer to engage in sexual misconduct.

Michael Steven Painter, 51, was sentenced by Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Sam Junkin to 20 years in prison for custodial sexual misconduct and 10 years for using his official position or office for personal gain.

Painter worked as a probation office in Fayette County until May 2020, when he was reported for engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with a woman who was under his supervision. Painter also solicited explicit photos and videos from the victim.

“This defendant exploited the vulnerabilities of a woman who he was supposed to be helping,” 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin said. “She should have been able to trust him, and the court system should have been able to trust him. Instead, he abused his position of authority for his own gratification.”

Painter was arrested and fired from his job in May 2020.

“Actions like this undermine the public’s trust in law enforcement and the criminal justice system,” Hamlin said. “I’m grateful to Judge Junkin for listening to the evidence and imposing this sentence, and hope that it sends a clear message that actions like his won’t be tolerated.”

