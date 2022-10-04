Former police chief in Alabama indicted for excessive force

CITRONELLE, Ala (AP) – A federal grand jury has indicted a former Alabama police chief on charges of using excessive force against a man in his custody and then trying to mislead state investigators about the assault.

The indictment accuses former Citronelle Police Chief John Tyler Norris of repeatedly kneeing the man in the abdomen injuring him and then giving a misleading statement to state investigators.

Norris faces charges of witness tampering and deprivation of rights under color of law.

It was not immediately known if Norris has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

