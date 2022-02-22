Former NL MVP Freddie Freeman unlikely to re-sign with the Atlanta Braves

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Hunter De Siver

Long-time Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman will likely leave the defending world champions during the upcoming free agency period.

Freeman has earned five all-star selections and an NL MVP award throughout his career (all with the Braves).

Freeman hit 12 walk-offs during his tenure in Atlanta and was a key factor in their World Series run this past postseason.

The Braves were underdogs at the beginning of the playoffs due to having the worst record of all the postseason teams.

During the summer, the Braves lost their best player, Ronald Acuña Jr., to an ACL tear for the rest of the season. The baseball world assumed that they would go back to being an average team.

The Braves infield helped them land a playoff spot as Freeman, second baseman Ozzie Albies, shortstop Dansby Swanson and third baseman Austin Riley led the team in the homeruns.

Atlanta won the World Series mainly due to outfielders Eddie Rosario, Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall and Joc Pederson had the second and third most home runs in the postseason. Freeman led the team with five homeruns.

The MLB is currently in a lockout, meaning that everything is frozen and that free agency signings and trades cannot be made until the lockout ends. However, teams and players can show interest in making moves.

The Braves reportedly offered Freeman a five-year deal, but Freeman wants to be there for at least six. They will likely not agree to Freeman’s request and move on from him. It was also reported that they were looking into signing free agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo, among others, to take Freeman’s place.

Freddie Freeman’s incredible 12-year contribution to the city of Atlanta (on and off the field) should earn him a jersey number retirement several years from now.

It was recently reported that an agreement between the MLB and the MLBPA (players association) is starting to form to end the lockout. Freddie Freeman can begin negotiations to leave the Braves as soon as the MLB and MLBPA shake hands.